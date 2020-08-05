An additional two Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19, state health officials reported Wednesday
The county reported 21 new cases, the fewest daily increase reported in recent weeks.
That places Forsyth's overall COVID-19 case count at 5,028 and death total at 51.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the state had a six-week low in daily cases at 1,127 on Tuesday. The last time the case count was lower was 1,009 on June 25.
The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481 reported on July 18.
Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed Wednesday that North Carolina is one of seven states participating in an interstate compact with The Rockefeller Foundation to expand the use of rapid point-of-care antigen tests.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has voiced her concerns over recent weeks about the slowing down of getting results from COVID-19 tests.
“Testing is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19, and I’m proud to work with other governors on this plan to help expand testing in North Carolina," Cooper said. "We will continue staying focused on solutions that help us protect North Carolinians from this virus."
The other states are Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia. There are four Democratic and three Republican governors who have agreed to the compact.
According to a joint statement, the governors said "they are demonstrating to private manufacturers that there is significant demand to scale up the production of these tests, which deliver results in 15-20 minutes."
"With the agreement, the states are in discussions with Becton Dickinson and Quidel — the U.S. manufacturers of antigen tests that have already been authorized by the FDA — to purchase 500,000 tests per state for a total of 3.5 million tests.
The goal is "ramping up the use of rapid antigen testing to help better detect outbreaks more quickly, and expand long-term testing in congregate settings, such as schools, workplaces and nursing homes."
Cooper is expected to announce at 4 p.m. today whether he plans to extend the Phase Two reopening restrictions a third time, or allow the state to enter Phase Three at 5 p.m. Friday.
There have been 129,288 cases reported statewide since the brunt of the pandemic began being experienced in mid-March.
DHHS reported an additional 40 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the overall total to 2,050.
DHHS said 1,167 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses, up one from Tuesday. There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
DHHS said as of 4 p.m. Monday that 105,093 North Carolinians, or about 83% of those who have contracted COVID-19, are considered recovered.
Forsyth health officials said that, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, 3,643 residents are counted as recovered for an active COVID-19 count of 1,334.
By comparison, Guilford County has reported 5,335 cases since mid-March, including 25 new cases Tuesday. The number of deaths was up by three to 153.
There have been at least 20,301 COVID-19 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.7% of statewide cases. There have been at least 335 reported deaths in the region, representing 16.3% of the statewide total.
On Tuesday, DHHS reported an outbreak of between 91 and 102 cases involving workers at Bottomley Evergreens and Farms in Sparta. All 398 employees were tested for COVID-19 last week.
COVID-19 metrics
Cooper said administration officials remain focused on monitoring the five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cooper and Cohen have cited increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations as reasons for delaying the state's second phase of reopening for the second time.
Under Phase Two of Cooper’s three-part plan to reopen the state, he chose to keep closed certain businesses that had been projected to reopen with similar 50% capacity limits that restaurants and personal-care services must observe.
Those businesses include bars, nightclubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and museums.
Cohen has recommended keeping fitness facilities closed until Phase Three.
She has said the facilities carry higher risk for spread of the virus in part because individuals working out are breathing harder, and respiratory droplets can be discharged at greater distances.
Cooper and Cohen said they believe the statewide mask mandate, which went into effect June 26, has played a role in more COVID-19 numbers stabilizing.
“We see a direct correlation to the start of the statewide mask requirement,” Cohen said.
