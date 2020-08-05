The Forsyth County Republican Party is likely to have a choice in who fills former state Rep. Debra Conrad's House District 74 seat on an interim basis.
The party said Tuesday it plans to vote on Conrad's successor at its executive committee meeting on Aug. 17.
"To be considered for Rep. Conrad's seat, a candidate must contact the nominating committee," said Aaron Berlin, chairman of the county Republican Party.
"The nominating committee will submit their nomination to the party. The executive committee, who live in Rep. Conrad's district, will vote on the candidates.
"Other candidates may be submitted on the floor."
The General Assembly is scheduled to resume the 2020 session on Sept. 2. The main focus is expected to be determining priorities for spending another round of federal CARES Act funding.
Conrad, a four-term House legislator, resigned from her seat July 31 to pursue other interests that could include becoming a legislative lobbyist. Conrad announced in November she would not seek reelection. Her term ends in early January.
"At the time, and by the method I wish, I reserve my right to endorse whomever I wish," Conrad said in a statement.
Businessman Jay Allred declared his candidacy to fill Conrad's seat on July 29. No other candidate has come forward publicly.
The legislature’s redistricting map that goes into effect in January has District 74 taking in southwestern Forsyth and reaching into Winston-Salem at various points.
Although the district includes strongly Republican parts of western Forsyth, it also includes substantial areas of dependably Democratic voting on the southwestern side of Winston-Salem.
Jeff Zenger won the GOP primary for what is an open District 74 seat. He is running against Democrat Dan Besse, a Winston-Salem city councilman, in the November general election.
However, according to Conrad, Zenger is not eligible for appointment to the District 74 seat since he does not live within the current district boundaries.
Allred has lived in Forsyth County for 30 years with two daughters who graduated from Reagan High School. He is owner and publisher of Triad Golf Today magazine and the head girls’ golf coach at Reagan.
“I believe the representative we appoint will need to hit the ground running and be able to be effective from Day One,” Allred said in a statement.
“I believe my small business experience, legislative experience and relationship with the legislature puts me in the best position to ensure Forsyth residents still have a strong voice in the legislature during these hard times.”
Conrad told the Journal her resignation decision is not health-related.
Instead, resigning allows Conrad, who owns a marketing firm in Winston-Salem, to begin a six-month cooling-off period — as required by state law — before being able to register as a lobbyist.
