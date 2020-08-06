The Forsyth County Board of Elections split on party lines Thursday in picking 17 sites along with two Sundays for early voting this fall.
Board Democrats, with a 3-2 majority on the five-member board, pushed through a plan that has voting on three Saturdays and two Sundays along with weekdays during the early-voting period this fall, which runs from Oct. 15 through Oct. 31.
The date of the general election is Nov. 3.
The selection of sites was not controversial, but Republican member Stuart Russell proposed having only one Sunday of early voting in what he called a compromise plan.
Republicans have generally opposed Sunday voting, citing a need for election workers to have a day of rest.
"A middle road is having a Sunday, perhaps the first Sunday (for early voting) and then on the second Sunday have a break for the poll workers and the entire staff that oversees the poll workers," Russell said, adding that he wanted the board to work together on a compromise.
But Democrat Catherine Jourdan said the board has been hearing from so many people who want Sunday voting that she was willing to buck a unanimous board vote.
"Never have we been faced with such a challenging situation conducting an election," she said, speaking of the need to have ample voting opportunities during a time of coronavirus.
As approved by the elections board, early voting on weekdays will take place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
During the first two weekends of early voting — on Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25 — early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Finally, the last Saturday of the period only, on Oct. 31, will have voting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Karen Brinson Bell, the director of the state elections board, has ordered all counties to offer at least 10 hours of weekend voting.
Russell said he questioned the state director's right to order those hours, but added that the local board has no choice "but to hash something out."
Several citizens spoke to the local elections board during the meeting, and all voiced support for Sunday voting. They said it would be helpful to working people who might find a chance to vote on Sunday, and that it would improve access to voting during the coronavirus pandemic.
The expanded weekend voting "would send a powerful message that voter suppression in any of its forms will no longer be tolerated," said one speaker, Karen Dorr.
Although early voting at Winston-Salem State University has been a matter of past contention between Republicans and Democrats, the school's Anderson Center as an early-voting site drew no opposition from the GOP members on Thursday.
That site has been controversial in the past because of GOP accusations of past electioneering by Democrats.
The plan Russell proposed from the GOP will be submitted to the state elections board as a minority plan. The state board has a Democratic majority. Control of election boards shifts between Democrats and the GOP, depending on which party holds the governor's office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.