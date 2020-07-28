State Rep. Debra Conrad said Tuesday that she plans to resign from the legislature, effective at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Republican legislator from Forsyth County said Nov. 25 she would not seek a fifth term for House District 74.
At that time, Conrad said she planned to finish her current term.
Conrad did not cite a reason for resigning in her letter to House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.
Conrad told the Journal her decision is not health related.
Instead, resigning on Friday allows Conrad, who owns a marketing firm in Winston-Salem, to begin a six-month cooling-off period — as required by state law — before being able to register as a lobbyist.
"Lobbying is one of the exciting opportunities I am considering, as I have too much energy and passion for politics to retire," Conrad said. "I look forward to being back in Raleigh in a new role next year.
"I wish to express sincere appreciation for the constant support I have received from the citizens of Forsyth County over the past 26 years, both as a county commissioner and for four terms in the NC House."
Caretaker replacement
Forsyth Republicans will determine in August who will fill out the remainder of Conrad's term.
Jeff Zenger won the GOP primary for what is an open House District 74 seat. He is running against Democrat Dan Besse, a Winston-Salem city councilman, in the November general election.
However, according to Conrad, Zenger is not eligible for appointment to her seat since he does not live within the current district boundaries.
The legislature's redistricting map that goes into effect in January has District 74 taking in southwestern Forsyth and reach into Winston-Salem at various points.
Although the district includes strongly Republican parts of western Forsyth, it also includes substantial areas of dependably Democratic voting on the southwestern side of Winston-Salem.
Zenger is a four-term Lewisville town councilman. He has owned real estate, building and development businesses for three decades. He is president of Lisha Construction LLC.
Zenger said in November he believes Conrad’s endorsement will resonate with District 74 voters.
“I want to go to Raleigh to fight for the traditional values and conservative principles that make North Carolina great,” Zenger said. “I will work tirelessly to win this campaign, and continue to work hard for the people of Forsyth County as their state representative.”
Besse said he expects Zenger "would represent similar views as Rep. Conrad.”
"Our communities need a representative who will protect their health care and work to fully fund public education."
"No matter who is shuffling chairs in Raleigh today, I will put our families’ health and our children’s needs first and work hard for the people of Forsyth County."
Competitive seat
The GOP's replacement for Conrad would serve during the General Assembly's planned Sept. 2 session that is expected to focus on COVID-19 pandemic funding legislation.
"Retiring legislators' stepping down from their position in the closing months of their term is a common occurrence," said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
Three state GOP senators have announced retirement plans recently — David Lewis of Harnett County, Jerry Tillman of Randolph County and Andy Wells of Catawba County.
Conrad’s decision comes as the latest redrawing of the state’s legislative maps may make District 74 more competitive in 2020 than it has been in recent elections.
Conrad won re-election in 2018 with 54.5% of the vote to Democratic challenger Terri LeGrand’s 45.5%.
District 74 would be pivotal to Democrats’ chances of regaining control of the state House for the first time since 2010.
Republicans currently have a 65-55 advantage in the House and 29-21 in the Senate. Democrats last held a majority in either chamber in the 2009-10 sessions.
Of the state’s five urban counties, Forsyth is the only one where Republicans have an advantage, at 3-2. Democrats hold all 10 House seats in Mecklenburg and Wake counties, all four in Durham County and have a 4-2 advantage in Guilford County.
Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College in Salisbury, rates both Conrad’s and state Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s (R-31st) potential districts as competitive districts that lean Republican.
Two left-leaning political advocacy groups have identified House District 74 as a key to Democrats regaining control of the state House in 2021.
Flip NC listed the seat as one of three “pivotal” races, describing it “as slowly trending blue, with 2020 primary turnout in Forsyth up 29% over 2016 primary turnout, making this an excellent target to flip in 2020.”
Swing Left, a left-leaning national grassroots organization, revealed in January the eight Senate and 12 House districts it views as swing seats, including House District 74.
Those seats are being targeted for donations from national grassroots sources and volunteer assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.