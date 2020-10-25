Masks aren’t required for voters, but these safety measures are in place at early voting sites

"This has allowed us to spread the voting booths further apart," Tsujji said. "We already had closed every other booth any way, but this allows for more spacing."

Election officials also received permission from the library staff to access the lobby entrance to allow for voters to enter the voting enclosure one way and exit through another door, Tsujii said.

Floor markings are used for social distancing in the line of voters, he said. An election official also limits the number of voters who may enter the library's voting area.

Amid the pandemic, other visitors to county-owned and city-owned buildings locally must wear masks.

There are early voting sites at county-owned libraries in Clemmons, Lewisville, Kernersville, Walkertown and Rural Hall as well as in the Southside Library and the Forsyth County Government Center, both in Winston-Salem.

Early voting sites are also at Sedge Garden, Sprague Street, Miller Park, Brown-Douglas and Old Town recreation centers, which are city-owned buildings.

"We have communicated to these facilities that if (they are) voters, they aren't required to wear a mask," Tsujii said. "We do have that mutual understanding with these facilities that they cannot enforce their requirements."