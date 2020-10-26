McCann challenging Joines' effort for 5th mayoral term in Winston-Salem

Allen Joines is already Winston-Salem's longest-serving mayor, and as he heads into the final turn of his fifth term, only Republican Kris McCann stands in the way of his getting a sixth.

McCann's got an uphill climb: Not only do the city's demographics favor Democrat Joines, but Joines has a campaign war chest that dwarfs that of his opponent.

At age 73, Joines is not about to declare that he is going for his last term.

"You never want to start a term saying it is your last," Joines said. "I feel comfortable, the citizens know me, and know that I am sincere and try to be a mayor for all the folks. We will just continue to present our case and hope that the citizens will find that appealing."

McCann says if he is elected mayor, he will take a practical approach that looks to solve problems and not drag out debate.

"The council makes a problem that should be solved in a month or two drag out over six months," McCann said. "I think the tactics of our council are that if we drag it out long enough, they will go away and we won't have to deal with them."

Joines' most recent campaign report, filed Oct. 20, showed that in the current election cycle Joines had raised about $118,000 and spent almost $97,000 on his re-election effort.