Burr: Trump and his 'unfounded conspiracy theories' to blame for events at U.S. Capitol

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., blamed President Donald Trump and "his unfounded conspiracy theories" Wednesday for the chaos that ensued at the U.S. Capitol.
"The president bears responsibility for today's events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point," Burr said in a statement. "It is past time to accept the will of American voters and to allow our nation to move forward."
Burr, a Winston-Salem native, said he supported Trump's legal right to contest the election results through the courts.
"But the courts have now unanimously and overwhelmingly rejected these suits," Burr said. "No evidence of voter fraud has emerged that would warrant overturning the 2020 election."
The melee in Washington on Wednesday was "not a defense of this country, but an attack on it," Burr said. Burr was in a safe location Wednesday, a Burr spokeswoman said.
"For nearly 250 years, our nation’s commitment to the peaceful transition of power has been the shining hallmark of our democracy," Burr said. "(Wednesday), America’s core principles were threatened by those seeking to forcibly stop our electoral process and overturn the results of a presidential election with which they disagreed.
"Congress will uphold its constitutional duty and certify the results of the election," Burr said.
Members of North Carolina's delegation to Congress tweeted their outrage about the Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
"The violence that we are witnessing at the U.S. Capitol is completely unacceptable," tweeted U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-10th, whose district includes sections of western and northern Forsyth County. "I am thankful to the brave men and women of the Capitol Police who are doing their duty and working diligently to keep everyone in the Capitol safe.
"God bless our law enforcement," McHenry said in a tweet.
Protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. Their actions followed a huge rally near the White House during which Trump egged them on to march to Capitol Hill.
The protesters shut down debate on the Senate and House floors regarding objections to Congress accepting the Electoral College's presidential results in which Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump.
During the melee, the U.S. Senate was evacuated, and many members of the U.S. House, including U.S. Reps. Kathy Manning, D-6th, Virginia Foxx, R-5th, and Ted Budd, R-13th, tweeted that they were sheltering in place in their offices. Manning didn't immediately comment about the protesters interrupting the congressional proceedings.
In his tweet, Budd also thanked the men and women of the Capitol Hill police.
"I remain resolved to uphold my oath to the Constitution (and) debate our disagreements," Budd said. "Violence is not acceptable (and) protesters should disperse peacefully immediately."
Foxx also tweeted that violence committed by protesters inside the Capitol is unacceptable.
"People have the right to peacefully protest, and there is absolutely no reason to resort to destruction," Foxx said in her tweet. "God bless the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police for protecting us."
Foxx and Budd objected to Congress accepting the presidential election results.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., supports law enforcement officers and law and order, "which is why I condemned the violence that took place in cities across the nation this summer," Tillis said in a tweet.
"It's a national disgrace to have a mob attacking Capitol Police and engaging in anarchy," Tillis said. "This is not what America stands for."
Burr and Tillis had indicated they were voting to certify the presidential election results.
John Dinan, a political-science professor at Wake Forest University, said that Wednesday's events in Washington are unprecedented.
"It is difficult to come up with any precedent in modern U.S. history for the mob behavior on display (Wednesday)," Dinan said. "It has temporarily delayed the inevitable certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory, but will have much more long-lasting effects in terms of the images viewers in the United States and around the world will carry with them from (the) disheartening and incredibly disturbing scenes from in and around the Capitol."
In a statement, Wayne Goodwin, the chairman of the N.C. Democratic Party, condemned the pro-Trump protesters' actions in the nation's Capitol.
"This is a sad, dark day for our democracy," Goodwin said. "(Wednesday’s) terrorist violence and attempted coup was sparked by President Trump, who for four years has attacked our democratic institutions, incited attacks against other Americans and sowed hate and division for his own political gain."
The Associated Press contributed to this report
