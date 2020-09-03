The state legislature cleared Thursday a bill that would offer up to $42.4 million in performance-based state incentives to a group identified as a "sports championship employer" and a "national sports nonprofit, event organizer and governing body."
House Bill 807, titled "Championship NC Act," had its contents "gutted and replaced" to insert the economic-incentive language.
The House approved the changes to HB807 by a 102-12 vote. The Senate approved the bill 49-0 on Wednesday.
The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has 10 days to sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.
The nonprofit would have to create at least 35 new jobs and have an overall workforce of 50. The average annual salary could be $80,000. The project is projected to produce an $800 million economic benefit over 10 years.
Bill sponsors, including Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Moore, said during Wednesday's Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee that an announcement on the project could be made as soon as next week.
The Pilot of Southern Pines reported Aug. 28 that Pinehurst and Moore County elected officials will discuss in separate hearings Tuesday a $25 million business development project in Pinehurst that is expected to generate 50 jobs.
Both groups will vote on providing performance-based incentives to an unidentified organization that intends to build a new facility within Pinehurst’s village limits.
The Pilot said local officials have been tight-lipped about “Project Woodpecker” since early March. The organization would agree to “periodically host events that will include substantial investment," according to the newspaper.
HB807 would use a Site Infrastructure Development Fund for just the second time.
Merck received $24 million in January 2004 to assist with buying a 256-acre site, where it built a $300 million manufacturing plant in Durham with a pledge to create at least 300 jobs.
The fund can only be used for site development purposes.
According to the bill, the group "is responsible for staging and holding championship events and agrees to hold championship events in the state with an aggregate economic benefit of $500 million."
The events must include one men's major professional championship event every five to seven years, with an economic benefit of $90 million per event, and at least one women's major professional championship event every 10 years.
There's also a commitment to conduct at least 13 additional championship events at state venues.
The business would have to invest at least $5 million in the project by Dec. 31, 2023. It would be required to have built at least two buildings of at least 30,000-square-foot of space.
The project would include an equipment training center for research, a museum and visitor center, and business departments. It must provide services for at least 10 continuous years.
The incentive offer includes $3.5 million from the One North Carolina Fund and $100,000 from the Job Development Investment Grant special revenue fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.