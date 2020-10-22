N.C. House 75 race pits two former colleagues on school board against each other

It's a hybrid Medicaid expansion plan that includes a work requirement, a monthly premium paid by participants and heavy emphasis on preventative care, such as routine doctor visits, weight management and smoking cessation.

After getting bipartisan support at the committee-level, the bill stalled during budget talks between Gov. Roy Cooper and the General Assembly.

Lambeth said that North Carolinians are already paying into Medicaid expansion programs in other states with their federal tax dollars.

"I know my very conservative colleagues don't like to hear about it because it's a government program, but it's a unique program that requires no state funding," Lambeth said. "It's built around wellness and preventative care for individuals who qualify."

Motsinger also supports Medicaid expansion but she said she believes Lambeth's bill is too risky.

"Once it stops becoming profit-making to companies, they will walk away," she said. "You're transferring the risk of medical costs to for-profit entities and they will very interested only as long as they are making a profit."

Both Lambeth and Motsinger said Cooper has done a good job following the advice of healthcare professionals when it comes to COVID-19.