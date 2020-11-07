N.C. man says he was told at polls to cast second ballot. 'How was I able to vote twice?'

Union County resident Richard Becht says he merely "wanted my one vote to count."

On Halloween, he cast his ballot at an early voting location in Wingate. But a few days later, he said, he checked his voter history on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website and saw no indication that his vote had been recorded.

So on Election Day, the 49-year-old registered Republican returned to the polls, where he said a worker told him there was no record of his first vote, and that he should vote again.

"How was I able to vote twice?" he asked.

"I don't think the system should have allowed me to vote twice," Becht said. "...We're talking about putting people in positions of power."

By Wednesday, the SBE website was showing that Becht had voted Oct. 31. But the site did not have information about him voting on Election Day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, the State Board of Elections said that for those who voted on Election Day, it may take "a few weeks" before the state "voter history" website is updated to reflect their vote. But the elections board said it is "here to make sure your votes count, and they will."