The Charlotte Obeserver is reporting that President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican presidential nomination in North Carolina after all.
The announcement, first reported late Monday by Raleigh TV station WRAL-Channel 5, comes after most of the Republican National Convention was pulled from Charlotte, where it was originally slated to be held next month, and moved to Jacksonville, Fla., over Trump's concerns that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wouldn't promise to allow a full convention amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With Florida seeing increasing cases of the illness, Trump last week abruptly canceled the four days of the celebratory pomp and speeches that had been planned there.
The Observer reported that Trump said during a visit to Morrisville on Monday that an announcement with details will happen by the end of the week or next week. He was in Morrisville to discuss vaccine production for the coronavirus.
In an interview with WRAL, Trump discussed where he would accept the nomination.
“All I know is I’ll be in North Carolina, and that’s a very big deal because we have a lot of the delegates there, and that will be a nomination process," he told the TV station, the Observer reported. "And that’s essentially where the nomination, where it’s formalized, and I’m really honored to do it in North Carolina."
The shorter business portion of the event, which includes the actual nominations of the president and vice president, will still take place in Charlotte on Aug. 24.
