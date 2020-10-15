People line up for early voting at the Forsyth Government Center, Anderson Center

The line started forming a little after 6 a.m. at the Forsyth County Government Center as early voting for the 2020 general election kicked off at 17 locations.

Even though she knew she would have to wait a couple hours before the polls opened at 8, Shirley Robinson figured showing up early was a good way to avoid the crowds.

"We need to vote. Everybody needs to get out and vote," Robinson said as she stood beside the still-locked front door. She and her husband Anthony were the first in line.

Between them, the Robinsons had a metal folding chair that they planned to stow in their car parked nearby once the time for the opening approached.

They weren't the only ones equipped for a wait: Zollie Ferrell sat in a camp chair that had a side-table attachment complete with a cup holder for his cola.

"I got a couple of biscuits from McDonald's, and I have already eaten them," Ferrell said. "I have been here since about 7. I figured maybe an hour's wait would be better than three or four hours. I just wanted to get it over with."

No fan of President Donald Trump ("the worst president in the history of the United States," he opined), Ferrell said he was hopeful on Democratic chances in the U.S. Senate and House races as well.