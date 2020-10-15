People line up for early voting in Forsyth County

The line started forming a little after 6 a.m. at the Forsyth County Government Center as early voting for the 2020 general election kicked off at 17 locations.
Even though she knew she would have to wait a couple hours before the polls opened at 8, Shirley Robinson figured showing up early was a good way to avoid the crowds.
"We need to vote. Everybody needs to get out and vote," Robinson said as she stood beside the still-locked front door. She and her husband Anthony were the first in line.
Between them, the Robinsons had a metal folding chair that they planned to stow in their car parked nearby once the time for the opening approached.
They weren't the only ones equipped for a wait: Zollie Ferrell sat in a camp chair that had a side-table attachment complete with a cup holder for his cola.
"I got a couple of biscuits from McDonald's, and I have already eaten them," Ferrell said. "I have been here since about 7. I figured maybe an hour's wait would be better than three or four hours. I just wanted to get it over with."
No fan of President Donald Trump ("the worst president in the history of the United States," he opined), Ferrell said he was hopeful on Democratic chances in the U.S. Senate and House races as well.
Random interviews with people in the early-morning line at the government center suggested Democrats were in the majority among the early, early voters.
Patricia Timmons, who wound up third in the line at the government center behind the Robinsons, said she came early in hopes of making it into at least the first 10 people in line.
"This time, I knew I had to come real early," Timmons said. "I'm an early-bird person."
Across town at the Anderson Center on the campus of Winston-Salem State University, folks lined up beside a "We Vote" street mural that blossomed in the parking lot as a joint effort of the WSSU Student Government Association and a women's volunteer service organization called The Links, Incorporated.
When the doors opened at 8, people were being allowed inside only in groups of five at a time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cynthia Coleman, who was first in line at the Anderson Center, said she arrived about 6:15 a.m. and was "excited about voting and hope everybody gets out to vote."
"I want to vote to get Biden in the seat," she said.
The early voting sites include the central office of the Forsyth County Board of Elections at 201 N. Chestnut St., and 16 satellite locations scattered around Winston-Salem and the county.
Unlike the procedures on Election Day, voters who take part in early voting can cast ballots at any of the early-voting sites, since they are not tied to any particular precinct. Each site is capable of providing a voter with the proper ballot.
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, with additional hours of weekend voting.
For the next two Saturdays, voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on the final Saturday before Election Day, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For the next two Sundays, voting will be taking place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
At the government center, Anne Wise said she followed former first lady Michelle Obama's advice to wear comfortable shoes, pack a lunch and make a plan.
About that planning part: "I came last week and found a parking lot," Wise said. A Democrat in support of Biden, Wise said she has been "waiting four years to vote in this election."
Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel, a graduate of WSSU, said many of the people standing in line to vote at the Anderson Center were alumni, who made a special appeal to each other to get out and vote this morning.
Sandra Young, who works at WSSU in event scheduling and coordination, found the early line this morning at the Anderson Center the best time to fit voting into her schedule.
"I don't want to stand in line very long, and I need to be at work," she said.
336-727-7369
