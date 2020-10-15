People line up, wait hours to be among 2020's first voters in Forsyth County

No fan of President Donald Trump ("the worst president in the history of the United States," he opined), Ferrell said he was hopeful on Democratic chances in the U.S. Senate and House races as well.

Random interviews with people in the early-morning line at the government center suggested Democrats were in the majority among the early, early voters at that location.

There were enthusiastic Trump supporters waiting to vote at Walkertown Library, where the line stretched from the library door almost all the way down to the street.

“Trump all the way, straight Republican ticket,” said Suzie Larrimore, who was almost to the door by the time 11 a.m. rolled around. She had been waiting about two hours, she said.

“I was going to go to Target, but then I realized it was early voting and decided to get it done,” she said.

Larrimore’s mother, named Susie Larrimore (pronounced the same, but spelled differently), had an absentee ballot in her pocketbook, but now that she was in line, planned to vote in person and tear up the absentee.

“I was afraid the COVID was going to keep me from voting,” she explained. “I trust this more than mailing it in, but did this in case I wouldn’t be able to come in to vote.”