Precinct workers at early voting sites are taking safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Willa Scales-Redd of Winston-Salem didn't have any hesitancy when she accepted the job to work as the lead precinct worker at the Winston Lake YMCA during the early-voting period.
"I feel safe working here," Scales-Redd said. "I feel like the (local) board of elections and the state have taken good procedures to protect people from COVID-19 as much as they can in this environment."
Scales-Redd will work as the chief precinct judge at Carver High School on Election Day, Nov. 3., she said. Scales-Redd is working for the first time at an early voting site in Forsyth County.
Scales-Redd said she gained experience wearing protective clothing such as masks and gloves during her 40-year career with LabCorp, whose headquarters are in Burlington.
Local elections officials didn't encounter much difficulty in recruiting and hiring precinct workers for the early-voting period that ends on Oct. 31 or for the Nov. 3 elections, said Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
"For the first part of the summer, we did have some trouble (finding enough precinct workers)," Tsujii said. "There was some reservations on some folks' part. We had several who decided not to work because of the pandemic."
State and local elections officials have taken measures to protect precinct workers and voters from the virus, said Tsujii and Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Social distancing is maintained at polling places and early voting sites, Tsujii said. Hand sanitizer and masks are provided for voters and election workers.
However, voters are not required to wear masks when they cast ballots at early-voting sites or when they visit precincts on Election Day, Tsujii said.
"We strongly encourage voters to wear masks," Tsujii said.
Because voting is a constitutional right, "voters should not be turned away if they do not have or cannot wear a face covering," according to recent memos from the state election officials to local elections officials.
Election workers are required to wear masks and gloves during their time at polling places, Tsujii said.
Space for social distancing is limited at the Clemmons Branch Library at 3554 Clemmons Road — something that Tsujii said has been addressed.
After the second day of early voting, election officials made modifications to improve the spacing and social distancing at the library, Tsujii said in an email.
"Part of the space had been taken up by library furniture due to the transition of the new library in Clemmons," Tsujii said.
Tables in rear of the library's main room were moved onto its stage, Tsujii said.
"This has allowed us to spread the voting booths further apart," Tsujji said. "We already had closed every other booth any way, but this allows for more spacing."
Election officials also received permission from the library staff to access the lobby entrance to allow for voters to enter the voting enclosure one way and exit through another door, Tsujii said.
Floor markings are used for social distancing in the line of voters, he said. An election official also limits the number of voters who may enter the library's voting area.
Amid the pandemic, other visitors to county-owned and city-owned buildings locally must wear masks.
There are early-voting sites at county-owned libraries in Clemmons, Lewisville, Kernersville, Walkertown and Rural Hall as well as in the Southside Library and the Forsyth County Government Center, both in Winston-Salem.
Early-voting sites are also at Sedge Garden, Sprague Street, Miller Park, Brown-Douglas and Old Town recreation centers, which are city-owned buildings.
"We have communicated to these facilities that if (they are) voters, they aren't required to wear a mask," Tsujii said. "We do have that mutual understanding with these facilities that they cannot enforce their requirements."
Other safety measures include providing gloves and face shields for election workers, barriers between election workers and voters at check-in tables, providing single-use pens in counties that use hand-marked paper ballots, and a cotton swab or disposable stylus for voters who use ballot-marking devices, state election officials say.
In addition, election workers frequently clean surfaces and equipment in polling places and early voting sites, they said.
Election workers are screened for the virus, Tsujii and Scales-Redd said. However, voters are not given temperature checks when they arrive at polling places.
Election workers in Forsyth County are part of the estimated 5,000 early-voting workers statewide, Gannon said.
"We are extremely grateful to the thousands of North Carolinians who have stepped up as democracy heroes to serve their communities and their fellow voters during the pandemic," Gannon said. "This election could not be a success without them."
The federal CARES Act provided $13.1 million to North Carolina, which is being used to help the state's 100 counties to conduct elections during the pandemic, state election officials say.
Locally, Forsyth County's share of that money is being used to pay hazardous bonuses of $100 to each of its nearly 360 election workers, Tsujii said. Precinct workers are paid $10.86 an hour for seven-hour shifts, he said.
On the Nov. 3 election day, 303 people will work at the county's 101 precincts in addition to assistants, Tsujii said.
"We've had one or two (precinct workers) drop out, but we've had a pool of names that we were able to fill in those slots," Tsujii said.
Because of public concerns surrounding COVID-19, voters have cast 2,274,563 ballots statewide at early-voting sites as of Saturday, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections website. Voters have submitted 763,516 absentee ballots as of Saturday.
In Forsyth County, voters have cast 77,267 ballots at early-voting sites, according to state elections board's website. A total of 33,670 absentee ballots have been submitted so far in Forsyth County.
Jane Dougherty of Winston-Salem is the lead precinct worker at Miller Park Recreation Center, an early-voting site. Dougherty said she briefly considered not working in an early voting site because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I gave it a passing thought," Dougherty said Friday night. "I'm also rather passionate about getting to vote and helping people to vote."
Dougherty saw a steady stream of people coming to vote last week at Miller Park Recreation Center on Leisure Lane and dropping off their absentee ballots there, she said. Only a few voters were not wearing masks, Dougherty said.
After voters saw Dougherty and other election workers wearing masks, most unmasked voters put on masks before they cast their ballots, Dougherty said.
At the Winston Lake YMCA, Phyllis Dunnaville and Ronald Slade, both of Winston-Salem, are election workers there. Nearly every voter who came to that early-voting site wore masks, they said.
"They realize how serious this thing is," Dunnaville said. "We've had no issues with any voter. They have been respectful."
