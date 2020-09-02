dential race feels more like a battle for the soul of America than any other in recent history.
The country is embroiled in three historic crises at the same time. COVID-19, which has infected nearly 6 million Americans and killed more than 180,000, continues to rage on with no clear end in sight just as the country’s schools begin to open.
One of the side effects of the virus has been an unprecedented economic shutdown that has shuttered hundreds of thousands of businesses, left millions unemployed, and compelled Congress to spend trillions of dollars on direct relief to people and businesses who simply couldn’t survive without government aid.
The backdrop of it all is a national uprising of protests—and occasionally riots met with military force—against institutional racism and police brutality.
Needless to say, there’s a lot on the line in the coming election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The president’s response to all three crises is on the ballot, as are his controversial policies on everything from immigration and the Middle East to social media and education. Aside from the historic polarization that has come out of the most divisive presidency in modern history are the more familiar wedge issues like abortion, gun control, and religious freedom versus civil and gay rights.
Using a variety of sources, including news reports, studies, political analyses, and the candidates’ own policy position statements on their campaign websites, Stacker compiled a list of 25 of the most significant issues of the day and where President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden stand on them.
Here’s what readers need to know about each candidate’s position before they head to the ballot box on Nov. 3.
