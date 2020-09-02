Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither

President Donald Trump speaks on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Wilmington, N.C.

 Gerry Broome

President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Winston-Salem next Tuesday, his campaign said Wednesday.

Trump will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Smith-Reynolds Airport, the Trump for President campaign said in an email.

Doors will open at 4 p.m., the campaign said.

Tickets from the Trump campaign are required to attend the event, according to the campaign's website. According to the campaign, tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be reserved at www.donaldjtrump.com/events/.

Trump, a Republican, is running for re-election against Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president.

Trump visited the USS North Carolina battleship Wednesday in Wilmington.

