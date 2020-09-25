State elections board chairman denies that Winston-Salem resident and now-former elections board member Ken Raymond was misled on settlement of absentee-ballot litigation

The COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed a tidal wave of absentee-ballot requests that dwarfs anything ever seen in the history of state politics. With many lawsuits filed against the state elections board in regard to election procedures, the chairman of that panel on Sept. 15 described the elections board as being "under assault," according to the minutes released Friday.

Forsyth County has received almost 40,000 requests for absentee ballots, and the deadline is not until Oct. 27 to ask for one. Some 7,000 have already been returned. In 2016, a little fewer than 20,000 people cast ballots in the Presidential contest in Forsyth County.

During the Sept. 15 state elections board meeting, board attorneys were clearly worried that if they didn't smoothly settle some of the legal challenges, a judicial decision could land during the middle of the voting period and cause chaos.

In his resignation letter, Raymond argues he was not told that some of the concessions made to settle legal controversy had been successfully turned aside by the state in other cases.

Raymond didn't specify which cases he had in mind, but in a legal memo released Friday by the state elections board, state attorneys did say that in several rulings in cases that are pending, "most claims have been denied."