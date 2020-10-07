The deadline to register to vote on Election Day is Friday

People who want to vote on Election Day have until Friday to register or postmark their registration applications, said Tim Tsujii, the elections director in Forsyth County.
The deadline on Friday is 5 p.m., when the local elections office closes for the day at the Forsyth County Government Center. The office is on the second floor of the government center at 201 N. Chestnut St.
Registration applications will also be accepted by mail as long as they are postmarked by 5 p.m. Oct. 9. The application form can be downloaded from the websites of the county or state boards of elections.
People who register in offices of the Division of Motor Vehicles and other locations that take applications will be considered to have met the deadline as of the date the application was given to the agency.
Existing customers of the DMV can do their voter registration online at the DMV website.
Tsujii said to keep in mind that Oct. 9 is also the last day to do a change in address, name or party affiliation before the election. Tsujii said people who fail to do a name or address change before the election must update their information when they vote, and could be asked to fill out a provisional ballot.
Meanwhile, people who do miss the Oct. 9 deadline aren't completely out of luck because they can still register and vote during early voting.
Early voting starts Oct. 15 and runs through Oct. 31. To both register and vote during early voting, a resident must show up at one of the county's 17 early-voting sites and bring proof of residence.
The proof can include a North Carolina driver's license, any other photo ID issued by a government agency (if it includes the resident's current name and address), a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, and so on that shows the resident's address, or a college ID showing proof of living on campus.
People with questions about registration, polling places, absentee ballots, same-day registration and voting or any other election matter may call the board of elections here at 336-703-2800.
