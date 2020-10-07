The fly has it

While the debate was comparatively tame, there were moments that stood out, especially on social media.
Most prominent were the two minutes when a fly rested on Pence's well-combed white hair. Pence did not flinch. The internet exploded.
And the Biden campaign pounced, grabbing the internet domain flywillvote.com, tweeting it out from his account, and taking users to a site for voter registration and information.
The fly also landed several other handles on Twitter, including Pence's Fly and Fly Pres.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!