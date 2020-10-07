 Skip to main content
The fly has it
The fly has it

Election 2020 Debate

A fly lands on the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate Wednesday at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

 Julio Cortez

While the debate was comparatively tame, there were moments that stood out, especially on social media.

Most prominent were the two minutes when a fly rested on Pence's well-combed white hair. Pence did not flinch. The internet exploded.

And the Biden campaign pounced, grabbing the internet domain flywillvote.com, tweeting it out from his account, and taking users to a site for voter registration and information.

The fly also landed several other handles on Twitter, including Pence's Fly and Fly Pres. 

