Two newcomers battle over N.C. House District 72

As for Lawlor, he felt as if someone needed to challenge the Democratic candidate.

"I used the leap-of-faith idea of not being afraid of trying something new," Lawlor said. "That usually has benefited me."

With their background in public education, both candidates have strong opinions on school vouchers.

Lawlor said he'd like to see the focus put on how to make students more successful in the classroom and how to make teachers more effective.

"I think we're asking the wrong question on public school vs. school choice," he said.

But he did say that school choice should always be available to parents.

"Everyone has a choice of where to send their kids," Lawlor said.

Baker said she has concerns over giving public money to private schools who "only cater to students they deem desirable."

Public schools must serve all students.

"We take whoever walks through the door, and a lot of time we do it without proper resources," Baker said. "If we're going to use public dollars for parents to send their kids to private schools, then private schools should be held to the same standard in terms of an open-door policy."