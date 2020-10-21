Two Winston-Salem lawyers are running for a seat on the Forsyth District Court bench

"With my community involvement in which I'm in the schools and mentoring kids, I could use that platform (as a judge) to help children in the community to continue to strive," Silver said.

As prosecutor in 2011, Silver handled motions in Forsyth Superior Court regarding the Racial Justice Act in two Forsyth County cases.

The Democratic-dominated General Assembly passed that law in 2009, allowing defendants facing the death penalty to use statistics and other evidence to argue that race played a significant role in the death penalty being sought or imposed in their cases.

Silver said he was among prosecutors who asked legislators to amend the law and only allow defendants to show that racial discrimination had occurred in their specific cases rather than allow them to use examples of racial bias in capital-murder cases across the state.

"The issue was that defendants were allowed to say because someone found discrimination in a case in Elizabeth City, a defendant in Asheville was allowed to get off of death row," Silver said. "That's not racial justice because it would have allowed a white defendant, let's say in Buncombe County to use the racial discrimination of a black person in Elizabeth City to get off of death row without actually showing racial discrimination in (his) case."