U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning and Gov. Roy Cooper call for the removal of President Trump from office after Wednesday's chaotic insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

Budd said that the mob violence that he saw in Capitol wasn't representative of the country as he described a chaotic scene in that building.

"And I condemn it in the strongest possible terms," said Budd whose district includes Davie and Davidson counties.

Budd was on the House floor when Capitol police officers and the sergeant-at-arms locked down the chamber and told House members to evacuate, Budd said.

"We were ushered to safety and remained in secure locations for several hours," Budd said. "At that point, everyone ceased being political opponents. We were fathers, mothers, and fellow Americans. I stayed in constant touch with my team throughout the day. The business of my office did not stop.

"When I was able to return to my office, I resolved to not let a violent mob stop me from giving voice to the thousands of North Carolinians who demanded a debate on the irregularities and Constitutional violations in the presidential election," Budd said.

Budd, who objected Wednesday to Congress accepting the presidential election results said that the House moving through the constitutional process of debate was never about overturning an election.