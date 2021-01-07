U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning and Gov. Roy Cooper call for the removal of President Trump from office after Wednesday's chaotic insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper have called for the removal of Republican President Donald Trump from office after Wednesdays' riotous insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
"Whether through the 25th Amendment or impeachment, President Trump must be removed from office immediately," Manning said in a tweet. "He has proven himself unfit to lead our nation.
"President Trump invited violent rioters to the U.S. Capitol and encouraged the mob to breach the Capitol building and attempt a coup," said Manning whose district includes a section of Forsyth County and all of Guilford County. "This seditious act comes just days after he was caught on tape soliciting election fraud in the state of Georgia. He must be removed from office immediately."
In his tweet Thursday, Cooper said, "This president has betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it. He should resign or be removed from office."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said that Trump should immediately be removed from office. Otherwise, Congress may proceed to impeach him, Pelosi said.
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-5th, said in a tweet that Wednesday's violent rioters should be prosecuted.
"The brute force of the rule of law must be swiftly applied to the individuals who incited violence in the Capitol," said Foxx whose district includes Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties. "Their actions run contrary to the values we proudly hold as Americans. Justice must not be delayed.
"The People’s house will not bend to mob rule and we will not abdicate our constitutional duties," Foxx said.
U.S. Reps. Patrick McHenry, R-10th, and Ted Budd, R-13th, released statements Thursday about their view regarding Wednesday's events at the Capitol, but they didn't talk about Manning's call for Trump's removal from office.
Spokespeople for McHenry and Foxx couldn't be reached Thursday about Manning's call for Trump's removal from office.
"The Capitol is our nation’s most remarkable building," said McHenry whose district includes northern and western Forsyth County. "It is a working monument to our nation’s founding principles and testament to the freedoms we hold dear.
"A building which — in normal times — all Americans are invited to visit and experience," McHenry said. "What happened there (Wednesday) was awful. Seeing Capitol police attacked as mobs forced their way in, was not something I ever expected to see in this country.
"There is real frustration, but frustration should be expressed through peaceful protest," McHenry said. "All Americans must agree that we can never condone violence. Thank you to the law enforcement officers who helped restore order and continue to protect the building."
Budd thinks that Trump should serve out his final 13 days in office, said Curtis Kalin, a Budd spokesman.
Budd said that the mob violence that he saw in Capitol wasn't representative of the country as he described a chaotic scene in that building.
"And I condemn it in the strongest possible terms," said Budd whose district includes Davie and Davidson counties.
Budd was on the House floor when Capitol police officers and the sergeant-at-arms locked down the chamber and told House members to evacuate, Budd said.
"We were ushered to safety and remained in secure locations for several hours," Budd said. "At that point, everyone ceased being political opponents. We were fathers, mothers, and fellow Americans. I stayed in constant touch with my team throughout the day. The business of my office did not stop.
"When I was able to return to my office, I resolved to not let a violent mob stop me from giving voice to the thousands of North Carolinians who demanded a debate on the irregularities and Constitutional violations in the presidential election," Budd said.
Budd, who objected Wednesday to Congress accepting the presidential election results said that the House moving through the constitutional process of debate was never about overturning an election.
"It was about standing up for the integrity of each and every citizen’s vote," Budd said. "That issue transcends any one candidate or election. The American people deserve to know without a doubt that their votes, our electoral system, and the choosing of our public officials is fair and accountable. That is why I objected."
Budd said he returned to the House floor about 1:40 a.m. Friday and delivered his objection to the voting results in Pennsylvania.
"As the president said earlier (Thursday) morning, it is time for an orderly transfer of power," Budd said. "That’s what we do in America. We debate and campaign vigorously. We use all legal and Constitutional options available to make sure the vote is fair, and then we move on and persevere.
"I plan to continue to stand up for what’s right, no matter who is president," Budd said.
Spokespeople for U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, North Carolina Republicans, couldn't be reached Thursday for comment about Trump's fitness to continue as president.
Burr blamed Trump Wednesday for his "unfounded conspiracy theories" for the chaos that ensued at the U.S. Capitol by thousands of pro-Trump protesters.
Kevin Farmer, the chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, said that Wednesday's events in Washington, D.C. weren't surprising.
"You reap what you sow, and for years now Donald Trump and the Republican Party have used fear, anger and hate for personal and political gain," Farmer said. "Now fear, anger and hate (took) over the U.S. Capitol in an act of domestic terrorism. It's heartbreaking."
In a statement, Aaron Berlin, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said: "The right to a peaceful protest is one of the many great rights of our country.
"Anytime individuals commit an act of violence or destroy property, it becomes criminal," Berlin said. "The violent protests displayed in (Washington), D.C. is a black eye on the United States and is visible to people around the globe. The violent acts should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.