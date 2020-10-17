Voting advocates in Forsyth County: 'Voting is our civil right'

A group of 25 people marched Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem, calling for all eligible voters in Forsyth County to cast their ballots.

The demonstrators marched on Fourth, Cherry, Fifth, Liberty and Second streets. As they walked, they chanted, "Voting is our civil right," "Whose vote, our vote" and "This is what democracy looks like."

The Triad Abolition Project sponsored the event.

Some drivers honked their horns as they traveled by the demonstrators.

Early voting began Thursday at 17 sites in Forsyth County and continues until 3 p.m. Oct. 31, according to the Forsyth County Board of Elections.

Sara Hines of Winston-Salem, a march organizer, said that all registered voters must cast their ballots.

"We must all stand and fight for democracy," Hines said as the demonstrators stopped at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets. "The vote is for all of us. Everybody has to do their part."

The march ended at the Forsyth County Government Center at 201 N. Chestnut St. Small groups of demonstrators then went inside to cast their ballots.

