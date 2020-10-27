Write-in candidates vie for seats on Winston-Salem City Council.

"The whole city is doing some type of criminal activity, but when it comes to our communities we are being very scrutinized."

The city has property it owns in East Ward that could be used for intensive gardening so that people have healthier food, Banner said. That way, instead of people standing in line at a food pantry or soup kitchen, people could visit a farmer's market right up the street.

Banner said landlords who let properties run down in East Ward should have to pay an extra tax that would restore money to the community. Banner said he is a representative of a group called BBRRAAPP: Black and Brown Revolutionary RootZ Agricultural Arts Political Party.

Northeast Ward

Despite multiple attempts to contact her, Barbara Hanes Burke did not return a call in time for this story.

Burke is the on-ballot candidate for the Northeast Ward seat. She is the daughter-in-law of Vivian Burke, who held the seat representing Northeast Ward on the city council until her death in May.

Paula McCoy is running a vigorous write-in campaign and said the Northeast seat on the council "doesn't belong to a name."