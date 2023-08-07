Portions of the Triad, including Forsyth and Guilford counties, face an “enhanced risk” for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening, forecasters warned.

“A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move across North Carolina later today with widespread damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain causing minor flooding in some areas,” the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office said in an alert Monday morning.

Storms are most likely between and 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., the weather service said, with a threat level of 3 out of 5.

Alamance, Davidson, Person and Randolph counties also face a heightened risk for severe weather.

Skies are expected to clear in the Triad overnight, with lows dipping in to upper 60s. Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunshine and pleasant conditions, as temperatures top out in the mid-80.