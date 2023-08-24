Lawyers for the Triad-based Yadkin Riverkeeper organization and other environmental groups on Wednesday filed a legal petition aimed at forcing North Carolina officials to better protect the state’s waterways from industrial pollution.

The 32-page document seeks a ruling from the N.C. Environmental Management Commission that would require the N.C. Department of Environmental Control to “consistently” apply existing state and federal laws regarding the release of pollutants by manufacturing facilities into waterways.

That includes toxic “forever chemicals,” which are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from water, and can build up over long periods of time because they don’t degrade in the environment. The substances — which have been detected in high levels in Greensboro’s drinking water — are linked to a broad range of health issues including low birthweight and kidney cancer.

“DEQ’s inconsistent application of the law leaves communities in North Carolina vulnerable to harmful industrial water pollution,” said Patrick Hunter, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, which is representing the community groups in the petition. “The Environmental Management Commission has an important opportunity to confirm DEQ’s longstanding legal obligation to consistently apply the protections of the (federal) Clean Water Act to communities across the state.”

The commission — a 15-member panel appointed by the governor along with N.C. Senate and House leaders — is responsible for adopting state regulations related to air and water quality.

‘Dumping grounds’

The newly filed petition focuses on state and federal laws requiring companies covered by state wastewater permits to install available technologies to stop pollution before it enters creeks, rivers and lakes.

The Clean Water Act prohibits the discharge of pollutants without a permit. Those permits must include pollution limits that are developed by taking into consideration available pollution-control technologies. As that technology improves, industrial facilities can further reduce or eliminate their pollution, the groups said in their announcement of the filing.

“Our rivers and streams are not dumping grounds and we expect industrial dischargers to minimize the amount of pollution they put into streams that are used for swimming, fishing and drinking water across the state,” said Gray Jernigan, general counsel for MountainTrue, one of the organizations named in the petition. “Today, we’re asking DEQ to consistently apply technology-based requirements under the Clean Water Act to protect downstream communities and fish that people rely on for sustenance.”

Using those guidelines, DEQ recently issued a wastewater permit allowing Colonial Pipeline Co. to pump treated groundwater from the site of 1.2 million gallon gas spill in Huntersville into a nearby creek. Technology mandated by the permit is expected to reduce the amount of benzene — a known human carcinogen — Colonial can discharge into local waterways by 86%.

“Proper application of technology-based controls has led to significant water quality protections in our community,” said Winston-Salem-based Yadkin Riverkeeper Edgard Miller. “We commend DEQ for applying technology-based controls in the Colonial Pipeline permit and we hope that a ruling by the Environmental Management Commission will ensure those protections are extended across North Carolina.”

Greensboro connection

Forever chemicals — substances known as PFAS — have been used since the 1940s in products including nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics and carpets, and some cosmetics.

A 2022 DEQ permit issued to chemical-maker Chemours Co. requires technology-based controls that will reduce the amount of PFAS released into the Cape Fear River by 99%.

“Our petition asks DEQ to apply the same laws it applied at Chemours to other industrial dischargers within the Cape Fear watershed and across the state,” said Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear Riverkeeper. “Communities in North Carolina are depending on DEQ to issue permits that require industries to use those technologies to better protect water quality and communities.”

In June, Chemours and two other companies agreed to $1.2 billion settlement related to elevated levels of PFAS in U.S. drinking water supplies, including in Greensboro.

In January, tests of treated water at the city’s Mitchell Treatment Plant discovered PFAS levels five times higher than newly proposed limits from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The city is in the early stages of a project to install technology that will reduce PFAS in the water supply to levels at or below EPA’s threshold.