A little more than a penny per mile.

That’s what a bill filed Wednesday in the N.C. House suggests would “equalize the burden” between owners of gas-powered cars and trucks, who pay 40.5 cents per gallon in state fuel tax when they fill up, and electric vehicle drivers who don’t when they recharge.

North Carolina’s gas tax is important because it’s the state’s largest source of road funding, generating nearly $2 billion per year for highway projects at a time when the N.C. Department of Transportation is struggling to maintain deteriorating infrastructure and keep pace with growth.

North Carolina electric vehicles aren’t totally unplugged from road funding, however. The state’s EV owners pay an extra $140 annually in registration fees on top of the standard charge assessed for all vehicles.

Even with the EV-exclusive fee, however, NCDOT has estimated that on average, drivers paying the gas tax contribute about $50 more per year to the highway fund.

That’s the gap Republican Rep. Keith Kidwell, whose district includes coastal Beaufort and Craven counties, says he hopes to close with the Electric Vehicle Highway Use Equalization Tax Act.

“The users of electric vehicles do not contribute to the development and maintenance of the State highway system by payment of the motor fuel excise tax,” the bill suggests, without referring to the annual EV fee. “(And) there is reason to believe that electric vehicles cause at least as much if not more wear and tear on State roads.”

The road-impact reference is likely tied to the higher weight of many electric vehicles compared to comparable traditional cars and trucks. Kidwell did not respond to questions from the Journal about that and other aspects of the bill Wednesday, including how he arrived at the proposed 1.2 cents per-mile figure.

The bill does not address miles traveled in other states.

It’s not Kidwell’s first attempt to “equalize” EVs and traditional vehicles. He was one of four sponsors of a bill last year that would have required that an equal number of free gas pumps be installed anywhere there were no-cost chargers on municipal, county and state property.

The proposed Equitable Free Vehicle Fuel Stations Act didn’t get past the committee level.

North Carolina’s nearly 54,000 registered EVs account for less than 1% of the more than 8.5 million vehicles in the state. Gov. Roy Cooper has set a goal of having 1.25 million plug-in vehicles on the state’s roads by 2030.