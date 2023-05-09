A North Carolina company specializing in electric-vehicle technology will invest $4.2 million to expand its headquarters and manufacturing operations in Mecklenburg County, leading to the creation of 205 jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

Huntersville-based Atom Power, which pioneered what’s known as networked energy, has developed the world’s first commercially available solid-state digital circuit breaker, which the seven-year-old company is employing in charging infrastructure for multiple market segments such as fleet operators, multi-family residential properties and “destination” charging stations.

Atom Power’s project in Huntersville will grow its headquarters operations as well as its research and development capabilities, and manufacturing space.

"North Carolina leads the nation in the transition to the clean energy economy,” said Cooper, who visited the company’s Huntersville facility for the announcement Tuesday. “Electric vehicles are key to this transition and I’m pleased Atom Power is expanding in Huntersville to make critical parts for EV charging stations, which will be located throughout North Carolina.”

The company has focused on growing its footprint in North Carolina since its founding in 2014, said CEO Ryan Kennedy.

“Our continued expansion in Huntersville will enable us to further tap into the rich and diverse local talent pool, while also supporting the growing demand for our unique approach to EV charging infrastructure,” Kennedy added.

Although wages will vary depending on position, the average salary for the new jobs will be $91,804. The current average wage in Mecklenburg County is $80,349.

“Business success depends on workforce development success, and North Carolina’s focus on talent development continues to pay off,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our state’s commitment to education and specialized workforce development programs helps deliver the skilled workers companies like Atom Power need in today’s global economy.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process.

Atom Power’s project in North Carolina will be financially driven, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant approved Tuesday by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Over the course of the 12-year term of the grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $817.9 million.

Using a formula that takes into account the tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to nearly $1.2 million over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the state departments of commerce and revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

“It’s great news when a company that’s already doing business in our community decides to grow and expand here, especially when the company is part of our state's initiative to meet our climate change goals” said N.C. Senator Natasha Marcus, whose district includes northern Mecklenburg. “Atom Power is an innovative company helping pioneer a growing industry and I speak for everyone in Huntersville and Mecklenburg County when I say congratulations on your expansion in our area.”