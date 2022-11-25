Fans crowd downtown Winston-Salem street for World Cup watch party

Bobby Muuss didn't mind being among the hundreds of fans attending the World Cup watch party in downtown Winston-Salem featuring the England-U.S. match, but the Wake Forest men's soccer coach would have preferred to have his attention on another soccer match.

"First of all, I wish I wasn't able to be here and we were actually traveling and playing," Muuss said after England and the U.S. played to a scoreless tie.

Muuss' team lost a 3-0 decision to Ohio State last Sunday in the first round of the NCAA tournament. A victory would have meant he would have been making preparations for a third-round game, possibly against UNC Greensboro. Instead, he was standing outside Small Batch restaurant with fans whose emotions were riding on every pass toward the goal, every corner kick and every foul called and not called.

"It's incredible. I give Small Batch, the people of Winston-Salem great credit," he said. "What a great atmosphere it was to watch a great game."

A large television screen mounted on a flat-bed trailer, which was hooked up to a heavy-duty pickup truck, was planted just inside the intersection of Fourth and Cherry streets. The first row of viewers were about 30 feet back from the screen and stretched to near the intersection with Liberty Street. Food trucks were parked on the curb and tents were raised on the sidewalks offering a variety of items.

Occasionally there were chants of "U-S-A, U-S-A!" But they were sporadic and not especially robust or sustained as fans waited for a goal, or at least a scoring threat.

Support for both teams was demonstrated in a number of ways, ranging from people carrying small U.S. flags to Rory Douglas, who was dressed head-to-toe in red, white and blue and topped the outfit with an eagle head.

"It's what we needed," Douglas said of the outcome that sets up a match for the U.S. against Iran on Tuesday for a spot in the round of 16. Iran beat Wales 2-0.

Asked about the watch party, Douglas said, "It's amazing. It's so good."

Torin Liberthson-Brown stood front and center before the screen with friends, sporting a head band that held two England flags. She is a native of the United Kingdom who moved to Winston-Salem in March 2020 after living in northern Virginia.

"The atmosphere is exciting, electric and there's a lot of camraderie no matter who you support," Liberthson-Brown said.

Small Batch owner Timothy Walker touts his restaurant as the home of soccer in Winston-Salem.

"I just wanted to do something above and beyond and have a huge party for everyone," he said. "I think it turned out great. Great turnout.

"I wish we could have scored a goal and you could have seen it get crazy, but it was a great turnout, and I think everyone had a great time."

Walker couldn't say whether he would do another watch party, specifically the Iran-U.S. showdown.

Even if there's not another watch party, Muuss was impressed with this one occasion where the city joined millions whose eyes were on the world stage.

"The sport of (soccer) is growing in this country," he said, "and it was very evident here today."