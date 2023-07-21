Triad-based Volvo Trucks is going to extremes to study how high and low temperatures affect the operation of its electric models.

Testing in Texas, which is in the throes of a sweltering summer that has stressed the state’s electric grid and led to more than a dozen related deaths, aims to determine how the hottest conditions strain batteries powering the trucks.

More than 1,200 miles to the north, driving trials in the dead of winter have exposed Volvo electric trucks to the types of frigid conditions not found in the South.

At the core of both rounds of testing is a “preconditioning” process that brings the trucks’ battery packs to an optimal temperature before they are charged. That affects the speed of charging and the batteries’ capacity.

The ultimate goal of the extreme exposure is to improve range and performance — and offer a level of certainty, explained Keith Brandis, vice president of system solutions and partnerships at Volvo Trucks North America.

“When a logistics or transport company starts their planning, they give a route to a driver and say, ‘You need to make so many deliveries to this place or that place,” Brandis said from the company’s Greensboro headquarters. “The driver has to have confidence that he can make that route and be back.”

Hot and cold

Heat accelerates the degradation of EV batteries, so the distance that can be covered on a charge decreases.

“Especially if you think about these trucks parked out in the sun, there’s a lot of heat load that’s transferred into the battery pack,” Brandis said.

That’s why, unlike a typical passenger EV, Volvo electric trucks are equipped with liquid cooling systems similar to those in traditional fuel-powered vehicles.

“We still have a radiator up front,” Brandis noted. “We still have fans and pumps, so we still circulate coolant through the battery packs to keep them within a required temperature range. That helps extend the life of the batteries themselves.”

In extreme cold, the chemical reaction that creates a battery’s energy slows down, also leading to diminished performance.

“We have some cold temperatures in the winter but they don’t last long, which is one of the good things about living in North Carolina,” Brandis said with a chuckle. “We wanted to get some real-world extremes.”

Fleet operators and logistics companies, looking to learn more about optimizing routes when they shift to plug-in trucks, are involved in the Minnesota and Texas testing.

“Diesel trucks have two to three days of fuel on board so they don’t think about this,” Brandis said, referring to the logistical demands of managing fleets with limited range. “In terms of battery-electric trucks, we have to think about daily operations.”

That’s why Volvo has developed a system that gauges range in real time by electronically monitoring the trucks’ mileage, stops, driving time, speed and other factors.

Working with the University of Minnesota, the company also developed an in-vehicle, tablet-based system.

“It can tell the driver, here’s the remaining mileage, here’s the condition of the vehicle, and there’s a public charging spot on that route,” Brandis explained. “(But also), is there time for an opportunity charge on that route?“

‘Going to take a while’

Widespread long-haul electric trucking is years away because it will require a comprehensive charging network without gaps in remote areas.

“This is the big challenge we’ve communicated both on the federal level and at the state level here (in North Carolina),” said Brandis, who is in his 42nd year with the company.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order last October directing the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to develop a plan that would require manufacturers like Volvo to sell a gradually increasing percentage of electric trucks.

“One thing we brought up is that charging infrastructure has to come along,” Brandis said. “It doesn’t exist today.”

He added that the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure and Inflation Reduction acts offer funding to support a national charging network, “but it’s going to take a while before that happens.”

That’s why the majority of current truck charging infrastructure has been installed onsite by companies that operate electric vehicles. Those trucks typically leave the site fully charged and return to repeat the cycle rather than traveling point to point.

‘Oh, it’s coming in a truck’

Like solar and wind power, the shift to electric trucks is expected to be driven by demand, something Volvo Trucks customers already are experiencing.

“The companies they haul for — think about Walmart and Target and Food Lion and Kroger — they’re all being pressured by their shareholders (who ask), ‘What are you doing in terms of sustainability?’” Brandis explained. “Amazon is very vocal about how they set their carbon-neutral goals. So they’re asking their supply chain, and especially the transport that’s part of that supply chain, to start this transition now and make sure that they have plans over the coming years for decarburization and lowering greenhouse gases.”

Even in the face of pressure, it’s complicated for transport companies to make a wholesale shift to plug-in vehicles. However, they know change is coming.

“So many of these fleets are coming to us and saying, ‘Yeah, there’s regulations coming, this is going to be mandated on us. Where do we start?’” Brandis said. “And it’s a fair question. How do they start? Because they have thousands of trucks to change over, and that can’t happen in a short period of time.”

But that transformation comes at a time when the transport industry has become more visible.

“People certainly learned it during the pandemic when they couldn’t get anything in the stores because the shelves were empty and then they figured out, oh, it’s coming in a truck that brings it to my door,” Brandis explained.