Workers waded Monday in a chest-deep section of Silas Creek, turned the shade of creamed coffee from runoff after Sunday’s downpours, to install a device designed to trap plastic and other human-made litter carried along the waterway.

It is one of more than three-dozen “Trash Trout” contraptions built and installed in four states by Asheville-based non-profit GreenWorks.

The Yadkin Riverkeeper organization purchased the 37th model for $7,500 through an Environmental Enhancement Grant from the N.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Monday morning, after negotiating a steep, rocky bank as they carried the device on their shoulders, representatives from both organizations — including Yadkin Riverkeeper Edgar Miller — worked to place and secure the system in a portion of creek running through Reynolda Village, just east of Reynolda Road.

When floating, the Trash Trout resembles a small pontoon equipped with chain-link fencing designed to collect debris like a fishing net. Yellow buoys strung with slim steel cables stretch to each bank like open arms, guiding anything traveling along the surface into the trap without interfering with fish or other wildlife.

Early during the installation, a bobbing plastic bottle meandered into the device before the buoys and cables were attached.

“There’s the first one!” a worker announced.

Conversation starter

Eric Bradford, Greenworks’ director of operations, said his organization didn’t set out to be the builder and installer of collection devices.

“Years ago, we started this because we knew where the trash was coming from, and we had to start something because we could run a million cleanups and the trash would still be there,” he explained.

Greenworks decided it needed to change perspectives about litter in creeks and rivers by getting people to take the situation personally.

“This isn’t the fix to any of our trash problems, but it’s the start of the conversation,” Bradford said, pointing to the Trash Trout. “So now if you cruise past and see it’s full of trash, then you’re going to approach your local city folks, the county. You’re going to ask, ‘Where is the trash coming from?’”

Bottles, like the one that floated into the device Monday, and single-use plastic containers and utensils typically make up a large portion of what’s captured. But local ordinances and state legislation aimed at reducing their use remain elusive, Bradford noted.

“Holy smokes, they’re hard to pass in the South, because Coke is king,” he said. “They’re paying millions to lobby (elected officials) and we’re paying hundreds of dollars to lobby. So we have to even the playing field somehow. We need the populous to become involved and say, ‘I’m sick of my waterways being full of this mess.’”

That process can be fueled by people exposed to piles of litter in their beloved creeks rather than just encountering the occasional container or wrapper.

Miller explained that he would have preferred to place the Trash Trout in a location with more visibility than the section of Silas Creek at the northern end of Reynolda Village, which gets less foot traffic than many areas of the property.

His original vision involved installing one of the devices about 2.5 miles away in Peters Creek at the bustling Hanes Park, but the city of Winston-Salem wouldn’t buy into the idea.

“They just kept putting up roadblocks,” Miller said.

The organization eventually found a willing partner in Wake Forest University, which owns the Reynolda property — but only after securing $1 million in liability insurance for the Trash Trout as protection in the unlikely event it breaks free and causes damage, Miller added.

The Yadkin Riverkeeper is also responsible for periodically cleaning out the collected trash and debris, but not before passersby get a look at it.

“When you see that a large percentage of this stuff is coming from grocery bags and single-use plastic containers, it gets people’s attention,” Miller said.

PHOTOS: Yadkin Riverkeeper and Asheville GreenWorks install 'Trash Trout' in Winston-Salem's Silas Creek