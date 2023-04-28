The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Forsyth County until 6:15 p.m.

“Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm,” the weather service said in its warning at 5:11 p.m. “Move indoors immediately.”

Winds as high as 60 mph and half-dollar size hail is possible.

Affected areas include Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Huntsville, Lewisville, Walkertown, Rural Hall, Pfafftown and Belews Creek.

Duke Energy reported nearly 3,000 outages at 5:30 p.m. in the Elkin and Jonesville areas near Interstate 77 after the storm moved through.

About 2,000 customers in the downtown area of Elkin were without power.