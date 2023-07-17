Changing conditions caused by climate change pose a potential risk to eastern wild turkeys in North Carolina and other Southern states, new research shows.

Reluctance by the species to vary when it begins nesting could put that cycle out of sync with evolving weather patterns, threatening the availability of food and protective vegetation, according to a newly published study in the journal Climate Change Ecology.

“There are implications here for turkey populations if individuals are inflexible in their ability to shift their reproductive activities, as resources are certainly going to change in the future,” said Chris Moorman, a professor in N.C. State’s Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology Program. “This could result in a (cyclical) mismatch, where the timing of an animal’s natural history doesn’t match up with the food and cover resources that are critical for successful reproduction and survival.”

When early European settlers arrived, turkeys were plentiful in North Carolina and were probably found throughout the entire state, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

By the turn of the century, however, few turkeys remained.

The decline, which continued into the 1960s, was primarily due to unregulated and heavy hunting, rapid deforestation and habitat destruction throughout the state, NCWRC said.

A restoration program led by the commission revived North Carolina’s turkey population. Other states implemented similar efforts.

In 2022, North Carolina hunters bagged 20,576 wild turkeys, down from the record two prior years during the COVID-19 pandemic, but comparable to pre-2019 totals.

Despite strong numbers, questions remain about how the effects of shifting weather, emerging diseases and other factors will impact future populations, researchers say.

“Turkeys are a highly adaptable species (and) this adaptability facilitated their ability to be restored,” said the study’s lead author, Wesley Boone, a postdoctoral research scholar at N.C. State. “We want to know if they’re going to be able to persist in a future with a changing climate, and changing landscapes, too.”

Earlier ‘green-up’

To determine the impact of climate change on turkey nesting, researchers tracked when eastern wild turkeys began nesting in five states in the Southeast over an eight-year period.

Working under safety protocols, researchers used nets to capture female turkeys; attached GPS transmitters to monitor the birds’ movement, including when they sat on their eggs to keep them warm; and visited the nests to confirm their location and determine if any eggs had hatched.

The researchers then used weather data between 2014 and 2021 to see if temperature, rainfall and the timing of “spring green-up” coincided with the period when turkeys started nesting with their eggs. They also projected whether turkey nest timing would shift by 2041-2060 under two climate-change scenarios.

When they analyzed the timing for 717 total nests and 186 “successful” nests that hatched at least one egg, researchers found that temperature and rainfall variations had minimal impact on when turkeys began nesting.

Factoring the turkeys’ observed weather-related variations into projected future changes in average temperature and rainfall, the study predicted the timing of successful nests would vary by a matter of a few hours, not days or weeks.

“We did find relationships between nest timing, rainfall and temperature, but when we projected that into the future, there is no biological relevance in the shift in timing,” Boone explained. “However, the lack of change in response to a changing climate could be a problem because the critical food and cover resources linked with spring green-up are likely to shift earlier in the future.”

Many animals are flexible enough in their breeding times to adapt to the environment around them, said Moorman, the biology professor.

“We did not project drastic changes in the timing of when wild turkeys nest under climate change,” he explained. “Turkeys seem relatively inflexible as to when they reproduce. Nesting is initiated around the same time each year with only slight shifts in the timing, regardless of weather conditions.”

Future studies will explore other measures of turkey reproductive success, including whether temperature and rain affect the survival of nests and hatchlings.

“There could be a lot of factors interacting to cause declines, including timing of the hunting season, land-use change that impacts habitat, changes in predator populations, as well as weather, climate and diseases,” Boone said. “We need to begin chipping away at the questions to build a comprehensive understanding of the current and future threats to wild turkey population sustainability.”