State and federal laws and policies aimed at incentivizing the clean-energy industry are working in North Carolina, an international executive suggested Tuesday.

That assessment by Tomi Ristimäki, CEO of Finland-based Kempower Inc., came about an hour after state officials announced his company’s plan to create more than 300 jobs at a $41 million factory in Durham County.

“My excitement is really high,” Ristimäki said in a phone interview with the Journal. “We look at North Carolina as a hub for clean-tech industry and manufacturing.”

It will be the first foray into the U.S. market for Kempower, which manufactures charging stations for electric vehicles.

“Reasoned changes in the policies and funding programs really are supporting” development of EV charging networks in North Carolina and nationwide,” Ristimäki said. “The clean (transportation) transition is going to happen.”

On a federal level, the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in August 2022, established $7,500 tax credits for the purchase of qualifying new electric vehicles and $1,000 credits for EV chargers in low-income areas.

And the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program, provides $109 million to North Carolina to create a network of DC fast charging stations along designated major highways and in selected communities.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s NEVI plan would ensure that there are at least four fast EV chargers every 50 miles along major highways.

Also on the state level, a series of laws passed by the General Assembly and executive orders signed by Cooper set targets and strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change.

“It has an effect,” Ristimäki said of the state and federal efforts. “I think the EV charging network is really key. We also understand that people tend to drive longer distances in the U.S. than in Europe, so there has to be a reliable network.”

Transportation is the leading contributor to climate-changing pollution in the state.

‘North Carolina wants us’

Kempower is in line for more than $3 million in state incentives if it meets investment and employment commitments. The Durham facility is expected to add more than $726 million to North Carolina’s economy over a 12-year period.

“North Carolina’s global reputation as a clean energy manufacturing powerhouse continues to grow,” Cooper said in Tuesday’s announcement. “Electric vehicle charging stations are a key component of our transportation infrastructure and we welcome these high-wage clean energy jobs that Kempower brings to our state.”

Although wages will vary, the average salary for the new Kempower positions will reach $88,440 in the project’s third year, the company said. The current average wage in Durham County is $86,686.

Ristimäki noted that he was especially impressed with North Carolina’s skilled workforce, education system and existing stable of suppliers.

“We have already been conducting studies with our purchasing people, receiving suppliers and looking at the local supply chain, and we’re very happy with what we have found around the area,” he added. “So it’s not only jobs we’re creating for our company. We’re creating business for our suppliers in the region.”

Ristimäki also pointed to his “really impressive” visit to North Carolina State University, where he got a look at the school’s research on EVs and chargers, as another selling point.

“It also was the welcoming attitude we got from the state and the people we met from the community colleges (that are) educating the workforce, and all the state officials,” he added. “You feel like North Carolina wants us, and that’s a good feeling.”