Good Friday closings

In observance of Good Friday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed.
State of North Carolina offices will be closed.
Federal government offices will be open.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.
Friday garbage collections will be made Monday.
Yard-waste cart and recycling collections will not be affected.
