Greensboro’s T.Z. Osborne Water Quality Reclamation Facility has been fined more than $70,000 by the state for at least 19 air-quality violations since June of 2019, including about $25,000 in 2022, according to state documents.

All of the infractions handed down by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality involve unacceptable average levels of carbon monoxide emissions measured over 24-hour periods at the Huffine Mill Road facility.

Carbon monoxide, more commonly associated with fossil fuel exhaust, is a hazardous gas also released as organic material when sewage decomposes. Exposure to carbon monoxide can limit blood’s ability to transport oxygen through the body to organs and tissues.

A city spokesman did not reply to questions about the violations Friday.

The state leveled its largest single penalty against the city — more than $24,000 — on Sept. 15, 2021, for 10 violations over a 15-week period.

The highest of those readings put the facility 56% above the state’s permitted carbon monoxide levels.

“These exceedances were thoroughly investigated and found to have several causes such as wet sludge due to high sludge hopper levels, incinerator fan shutdowns which cause high (carbon monoxide levels) ... and no way for operators to know what the (24-hour average) is running,” Greensboro Water Reclamation Manager Elijah Williams explained in a letter to NCDEQ’s Division of Air Quality. “You can have one hour of high (carbon monoxide) that can throw the entire (24-hour) average off even when the other 23 hours were good.”

Environmental regulators often rely on daylong averages to minimize the statistical impact of short-term spikes and measure possible prolonged exposure.

Williams’ July 7, 2021, letter goes on to report that newly installed monitoring software would alert employees before carbon monoxide levels exceeded acceptable limits and “help eliminate any future exceedances."

The city then was fined twice for similar violations in 2022 — $8,457 on Feb. 17 and $16,482 on Sept. 20.

The T.Z. Osborne facility, which opened in 1984 and has undergone several upgrades since, can handle 56 gallons of wastewater a day and treats more than 12 billion gallons per year.

Also in the Triad, the city of High Point was hit with nearly $75,000 in penalties last year related to air-quality violations at its Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant.