Group pushes for quality pre-K in Forsyth, wants county leaders involved

One of the pre-K group’s main goals is to improve equity. Citing statistics from Rutgers University, the group reported that enrolling in high-quality pre-K can reduce the achievement gap at kindergarten entry in math by an estimated 45% for African American children and by 78% for Hispanic children, and essentially closes the entire gap in reading for both African American and Hispanic children.

The group is calling for a community-wide task force to make university pre-K a priority and to advocate for more state and local money.

According to its report, Forsyth County has not invested any money in expanding and improving its pre-K programs. By comparison, Durham County has spent $10 million and Buncombe County has spent $2.2 million.

Feikema noted that Buncombe County found money to improve its pre-K programs by taking money from economic development, seeing a link between job growth and an educated populace.