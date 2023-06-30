Air quality in the Triad is expected to moderate for the weekend.

But with heat moving into the region just as Canadian wildfire smoke clears, outdoor activities may still be uncomfortable.

After hitting unhealthy Code Red stage Thursday, the Triad’s air quality improved to Orange Friday.

The trend is forecast to continue.

“Smoke levels are showing signs of decreasing throughout the state so we should expect this improvement to continue into Saturday as (air quality) levels finally return to the Yellow range,” the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection said in an update Friday afternoon. “Another batch of showers and storms will move across the state Saturday afternoon and help improve (air quality) readings further.”

Healthy people can be impacted by Code Red air quality while vulnerable groups – including children, older adults, and people with heart and lung disease such as asthma – are more susceptible in Code Orange conditions.

Yellow levels are considered moderate present less of a health risk.

In terms of temperature, after an unseasonably cool June, July will offer a quick reminder of what summer in the South feels like.

Heat index readings – or what it feels like when humidity is factored into air temperature – are expected to approach 100 degrees in some areas of the Triad Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday calls for mostly sunny conditions and a high near 90. Highs in the low 90s are expected Sunday through Independence Day Tuesday under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Storms also are a possibility through the weekend and into the holiday. The chances for rain and thunderstorms are 30% Saturday, 40% Sunday, and 30% Monday and Tuesday.

Some storms Saturday and Saturday night could be severe, the weather service said.