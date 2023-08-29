The Triad is expected to dodge the worst of what’s left of Hurricane Idalia when it passes through North Carolina this week.

“Gusty but manageable” conditions are likely in the region Wednesday night and Thursday, said Sean Sublette, a Lee Enterprises meteorologist based in Richmond, Virginia. “We do not see a lot of power outages coming.”

Spotty showers will begin around dinnertime Wednesday and build overnight into Thursday morning.

“We’re not looking at a lot of intense rain but there will be some heavier downpours,” Sublette said.

Rain totals in the Triad could range from a half-inch to 2 inches, he added. Wind speeds of 15-30 mph also are likely.

Some areas of North Carolina south and east of the Triad could see 5 or more inches of rain.

Locally, precipitation is expected to end late Thursday morning but breezy conditions will linger through the day, Sublette said.

Thursday also will be considerably cooler, with highs only reaching the lower 70s.

Sunny skies are in store for the holiday weekend, with high temperatures climbing from the upper 70s Friday to the upper 80s on Labor Day.