Incumbents cruise in state House, Senate races

Incumbents carried the day in local General Assembly races.

In the Senate District 32 race, Democrat incumbent Paul Lowe won his fourth term, getting 46,066 votes compared with 31,870 for Republican challenger George Ware, according to complete but unofficial returns.

A pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church, Lowe was first elected in 2015.

"I think voters want to see results, and they want to see people trying to do things to make the community better, make the economy better," Lowe said. "A lot of people are struggling, and they want to see people who can help them. The economy is a serious issue and people are concerned. Voters want you to go back and see if you can do more to help this community. Of course, I feel good about that."

Ware, a self-described conservative in a heavily Democrat district, was a longshot to unseat Lowe. He ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Winston-Salem City Council in 2020, losing overwhelmingly in the GOP primary to incumbent Robert Clark. The district covers the center core of the county.

In the N.C. House District 72 race, Democratic incumbent Amber Baker cruised to an easy win, getting 18,418 votes compared with 6,552 votes for political newcomer Shelton Stallworthy, in complete but unofficial results.

District 72 is mostly Democratic, covering downtown Winston-Salem, Wake Forest, Buena Vista and parts of east Winston-Salem.

A former principal at Kimberley Park Elementary School, Baker will be going back to Raleigh for a second term.

"Even though people consider this district to be relatively safe, I wanted to work really hard to earn the right to come back. There's been no door I haven't tried to knock. Being involved in the district and community, I think people have honored that by saying, 'We want you to come back,' " Baker said.

Passing a Medicaid expansion bill is among her top priorities for the coming legislative session.

"The numbers show that people support that, and it's needed across our state for people continue to suffer from the pandemic and lack of employment," Baker said. "It's at the top of my list. I'm honored people are saying they want me to continue to serve."

In the tightly contested House District 74, Republican incumbent Jeff Zenger edged Democratic challenger Carla Catalan Day, who was trying to become the first Latina woman elected to the N.C. House of Representatives. Zenger got 20,053 votes compared with 18,045 votes for Day in complete but unofficial results.

The district stretches from western Winston-Salem to the Yadkin River. A general contractor who lives in Lewisville, Zenger will return to the House for a second term, having survived another close and hard-fought race.

"I would love for it not to be that way," Zenger said about enduring another close election night. "But that's just how this district is going to lay. You just dig hard and see how it goes."

Zenger said he was grateful to voters for putting their faith in him.

In races involving candidates who ran unopposed, Democrat Kanika Brown won the N.C. House District 71 race. Brown, who lost to incumbent Evelyn Terry in 2020, beat Terry's husband, Fred, in the May primary. The district covers an area south of Winston-Salem.

Rep. Donny Lambeth won his sixth term for the House District 75 seat. Lambeth was not challenged in the Republican primary. His district is in eastern Forsyth County, including Kernersville.

Three-time Republican incumbent Rep. Kyle Hall of King won House District 91, which covers Surry, Stokes and Rockingham. He easily beat his primary opponents James Douglas of Rural Hall and Stephen James of King.

Republican Sen. Joyce Krawiec also kept her seat in Senate District 31, which includes parts of Forsyth and Davie counties.