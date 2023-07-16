A Winston-Salem man was pulled to safety by another motorist Sunday afternoon after when his car caught fire in a crash at the intersection of University Parkway and Old Hollow Road, authorities say.

Both drivers involved in the collision were transported to a local hospital, the Winston-Salem Police Department said. When responders arrived, they found Keven Audelio Iraheta Sanchez, 28, lying on the roadside after being removed from his burning 2006 Honda Accord by someone who’d been in another vehicle not involved in the crash.

Sanchez was in stable condition Sunday, police said, and the driver of a 2016 Toyota Corolla, 80-year-old Maria Ingram Braucht, also of Winston-Salem, suffered minor injuries.

Police shut down the intersection for about two hours while investigating the crash.