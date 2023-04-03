A newly protected 848-acre swath of undeveloped land along the Dan River in Stokes County will become the first “educational state forest” in the Piedmont Triad region, a conservation group announced Monday.

The Piedmont Land Conservancy said its purchase of the undeveloped property, known as the Shoebuckle Tract because of its unique shape, will protect more than a mile of forested buffer on the Dan River and almost two miles of tributary creeks, benefitting water quality downstream.

Though much of the land has been cleared for commercial logging, lines of hardwoods still protect the creeks, PLC said in its announcement.

“Forestry production is a longstanding tradition in North Carolina and a valuable contributor to our economy,” said Kevin Redding, PLC’s executive director. “We look forward to this property serving the educational and recreational needs of our citizens, protecting the important waters of the Dan River, and providing important wildlife habitat on the uplands while continuing to hold a portion of our irreplaceable history.”

The Mountains-to-Sea Trail, a 1,175-mile route from Clingman’s Dome in Smoky Mountains National Park to Jockey’s Ridge State Park in the Outer Banks, will pass through the property, according to PLC.

The new park also will provide river access to the Dan River State Trail, a route for canoers and kayakers authorized by the N.C. General Assembly in 2021. It includes 90 miles of the river through Surry, Stokes and Rockingham counties.

The land also holds historical significance, PLC noted in its announcement.

The property is located across the river from the site of Upper Sauratown, one of two large settlements occupied by the Saura Indians and abandoned in the early 18th century.

The recently purchased site land was formerly part of the Shoebuckle Plantation, one of the largest and oldest plantations on the Dan River.

The property has been in the Hairston/Kluttz family continuously since 1804, when Peter Hairston bought land from Absalom Bostick, who established the plantation after purchasing nearly 4,300 acres.

The planned park will open visitors to unique aspects of North Carolina’s natural resources, said Will Summer, executive director of the state-run N.C. Land and Water Fund, one of the funding sources for the purchase of the property.

“In addition to the recreational and historic benefits, this section of the Dan River is rated as ‘exceptional’ by the N.C. Natural Heritage Program for a host of rare aquatic species that call it home,” Summer noted.

PLC said it will transfer ownership of the property to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services within the next year to become an educational state forest. The N.C. Forest Service operates a system of educational sites designed to teach the public, especially school children, about the forest environment.

“Educational state forests in North Carolina are treasures for citizens and visitors,” said N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The Shoebuckle property is an important addition to our ESF system not only because it will be an outdoor, living classroom for children but also because of the natural resource conservation and recreational value it will add to the Piedmont Triad region.”