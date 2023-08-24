High school football teams in the Triad will take the field Friday on what is forecast to be the region’s hottest day of the year.

That should come as no surprise.

Exposure to extreme heat by athletes competing in fall sports has become more frequent as warming tied to human-caused climate change extends the window for sweltering conditions later into the season.

From the 2013 through 2022, the average last day annually when the temperature was at least 90 degrees was more than three weeks later than it was just two decades before. The typical last 90-degree day from 2003-2012 was Aug. 24. Over the most-recent decade, the average was Sept. 12.

That means fall-sports athletes are potentially exposed to extreme heat for roughly six weeks after practice begins Aug. 1.

“Keeping track of weather extremes is certainly something that we recommend in sports medicine,” said Chris Miles, a physician and professor at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and medical director for Wake Forest athletics.

Heat illness – which ranges from heat exhaustion to heat stroke – is a potentially deadly ailment that can occur while exercising in hot conditions, Miles explained, adding that the condition can harm many of the body’s organ systems including the brain, heart, kidneys and liver.

Football players practicing and playing in what typically are some of the hottest conditions of the year face enhanced risks.

“The physics of heat loss are all adversely impacted by the addition of pads, helmets and uniforms,” Miles said. “There is more heat retention, less chance for wind or a breeze to cool the skin, and depending on the uniform color, more heat attraction.”

Artificial turf surfaces, which are increasingly popular because of their durability and ability to drain quickly in wet weather, also attract more heat than grass. The color of artificial turf fields can even affect the amount of heat affecting athletes, Miles added.

‘Out of our realm’Starting sports weeks before the first day of school is not ideal for athlete health, but it’s functionally unavoidable, officials from the N.C. High School Athletic Association say.

“Creating the schedule is a balancing act between playing the number of contests that our member schools want to play in the regular season, working a playoff schedule around the holiday season, and limiting the amount of overlap between the fall and winter sports’ seasons,” said NCHSAA spokesman Brandon Moree.

When asked if prolonged periods of extreme heat could lead to alterations in the state’s high school athletic calendar, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said it was too soon to know.

“Our health and safety protocols have evolved, grown and adapted over the course of our association’s history and will continue to do so in pursuit of safeguarding students and others who participate and compete,” she said. “Predicting the future and what weather conditions will be like in years to come is out of our realm of expertise.”

For now, way to help protect athletes is to move practices and games to cooler parts of the day, Wake Forest’s Miles suggested.

“It is (also) crucial to make sure that athletes have adequate fluids, that plenty of rest time is provided, and that fans or shades are available,” he added. “The importance of having athletic trainers, who are trained to identify and treat any possible heat illness, at these activities cannot be overstated.”

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist provides certified athletic trainers to high schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, and to many others in the region.

What’s comingFriday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the Triad with highs around 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. For 7 p.m. games, the temperature is expected to be about 90 degrees at kickoff.

The heat will hang around Saturday, when the high in the Triad will again hit the mid-90s under sunny skies, the weather service said. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms Saturday night ahead of a cooldown Sunday, when temperatures are expected to max out at 87, which is the region’s normal high for August.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday, with a 40% chance of afternoon storms.