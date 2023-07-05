Council Member John Larson has announced plans to seek a third term on the Winston-Salem City Council representing South Ward.

Larson, a Democrat, said that if he is re-elected in 2024, he would work for the city to invest more in parks and recreation, strengthen public safety and give “fierce support to all neighborhoods and small business.”

Larson said top priorities will continue to be finding solutions for affordable housing needs and working on sustainability issues.

Larson noted that South Ward has been the fastest-growing ward. He said he would be easily accessible and would listen to constituents.

Larson has lived in the South Ward for 48 years and retired after 37 years of work for Old Salem as vice president for architectural restoration. He is a member of Home Moravian Church, and served as a captain in the U.S. Army. He said he is currently the only veteran of the armed forces on City Council.

Larson said projects he has supported include a new Fire Station 13 to improve emergency response time, and $5.9 million in renovations to Washington, Hobby, Granville and Parkland parks, along with creation of a “pocket park” at Cloister and Konnoak streets. He said he’s supported $22.7 million in street, sidewalk, Strollway and bridge improvements, and supported a pavilion honoring Black Moravian Peter Oliver.

Larson won his first term on the council after a disputed 2016 primary contest with neighborhood activist Carolyn Highsmith. Larson trailed by fewer than 10 votes on the initial count, but the state Board of Elections ordered a re-vote because of election irregularities: Some ward residents had gotten ballots that omitted the contest, and other voters who were not city residents received ballots that included the ward contest. Larson won the Democratic nomination on the re-vote with 63% of the vote. That fall, he won almost 70% of the vote in the contest with Republican Michael Tyler.

Larson faced two opponents in the 2020 Democratic primary: Highsmith and Mackenzie Cates Allen. Larson got the nomination with 47% of the vote, and in the fall was unopposed.

In addition to Larson, Winston-Salem’s mayor, Allen Joines, a Democrat, has announced he would run for re-election. Joines is serving his sixth term on the council.