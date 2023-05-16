A pipe issue led to a leak Friday of about 15,000 gallons of raw sewage into Leonard Creek in Mocksville, the town said Tuesday.

The discharge occurred between Martin Luther King Jr. Road and Harvest Way, just north of the town limits. Mocksville’s sewer system extends to unincorporated areas of Davie County.

“The outfall wastewater line was repaired and placed back in service by replacing 25 feet of pipe,” the town said.

The state requires public notice of any sewage leak of 1,000 gallons or more.