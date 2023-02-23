A Triad city is the leading recipient of nearly a half-billion dollars in state infrastructure funding announced Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Almost $28 million will go to Lexington for wastewater treatment plant improvements.

Using money from the federal American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is investing $2.3 billion over two years to support wastewater and water treatment plants in the state.

Projects in 80 counties are being funded through the $463 million in allocations announced Thursday.

“Every single North Carolinian deserves clean drinking water, and aging water systems are a threat to the health and economies of too many of our communities,” Cooper said.

Lexington Water Resources Utility Director Tom Johnson hosted Cooper for a tour of the facility Thursday.

“As the regional utility service provider, we are grateful for the State’s support of our wastewater treatment facility,” Johnson said. “These grant funds will allow us to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of our infrastructure, safeguard environmental health, and support continued economic development growth in the central part of North Carolina.”