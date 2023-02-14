Five months of soil and groundwater testing at the site of the former Winston Weaver fertilizer plant turned up no significant environmental impact from a potentially explosive fire that destroyed the facility, according to a report filed with state officials exactly one year after the blaze was first reported.

While soil testing detected levels of potentially hazardous arsenic and chromium that would be considered high for residential areas, they are not what the U.S. Geological Survey would classify as out of the ordinary for an industrial area, a consultant hired by the company said in an 822-page document submitted to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Jan. 31.

The work was concentrated on the site itself and not on the surrounding area, which is a mix of industrial, commercial and residential development.

The highest readings of arsenic and chromium were found on the west end of the 8.5-acre property, where rail cars were loaded and unloaded and dry materials mixed.

“It is possible that the elevated arsenic in the upper 6 inches of soil in this area is attributable to (about) 80 years of handling fertilizers and micronutrients to and from rail cars,” Montrose Engineering and Geology suggested in its report. “Commercial phosphate fertilizers contain small amounts of heavy metals such as arsenic and chromium.”

High chemical levels also were detected in an area closest to the former site of an underground storage tank for “petroleum-based coatings.”

Based on its findings, the consultant recommends additional groundwater testing including northwest of the site, near where the highest readings were detected.

“DEQ staff have reviewed the report and will be following up with the consultant regarding specific review comments and next steps,” agency spokeswoman Melody Foote said in an email Monday.

Subcontractors for Montrose drove borings into the earth throughout the property to collect soil samples in 4-foot intervals to a maximum depth of 52 feet. They also dug five test wells to monitor groundwater.

The state ultimately will determine what, if any, additional site cleanup is necessary and what uses will be appropriate for the property in the future.

Offsite effects

While the state considers next steps and future uses for the Weaver property, researchers plan to study the fire’s impact beyond the site.

The project will compare the ongoing conditions of as many as 900 Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist patients who live within a two-mile radius of the site with about 7,000 patients living outside that area.

As part of the same study, the Wake Forest Department of Engineering will carry out an environmental assessment of air, water and soil quality within a two-mile radius of the Weaver property.

The fire broke out Jan. 31 and took days to extinguish. Concerned over a potential explosion of 500 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the plant, emergency management officials issued a voluntary evacuation order affecting about 6,000 residents.

Ammonium nitrate, a common ingredient in fertilizer, is used as an explosive for mining and other commercial uses.

Firefighters initially retreated from the flames, which threatened to spark what Winston-Salem’s fire chief declared could have been “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” until the threat of a blast had subsided.

Smoke from the fire led to air-quality readings as much as seven times worse than what the Environmental Protection Agency classifies as “hazardous,” and chemical-laced runoff flowed from the site into Monarcas and Mill creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue an alert encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

Fire officials said they were unable to determine the cause of the fire. A group of residents living near the site at the time of the blaze have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company.