$1.2 million earmarked for minority owned businesses in Forsyth County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"When we reach out to help those who need help, we are indeed doing for those who need our help," McClain said.

The organizers say the grant program has an application deadline of Oct. 31, with applications made through Greater Winston-Salem at winstonsalem.com/mbegrants.

To be eligible, a business must have Black or Hispanic owners and have a maximum of $1 million in annual gross sales. Businesses have to have been started on or before Jan. 1, 2020, and can range from having one to 25 employees.

The grants can be used for salaries, wages, lease payments, working capital or capital improvements.

Organizers said the fund plans to keep growing and will operate over a five-year period.

Organizers also said the need for the program is bolstered by research showing that 40% of Black-owned businesses have closed nationwide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that two out of three Hispanic business owners believe they will go out of business if current trends continue.