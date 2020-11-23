 Skip to main content
1,200 families helped in Winston-Salem food giveaway Monday
1,200 families helped in Winston-Salem food giveaway Monday

Sean Hawkins, from left, and Ben Piggot, volunteers with The Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and Prince Hall Masons, place boxes of food in the back of a van during a food giveaway at the Liberty Street Market on Monday in Winston-Salem. Numerous groups volunteered their time to distribute 1,200 boxes of food to families in need. The food was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families program and included chicken, produce, milk and eggs.

It took volunteers less than three hours to distribute food to 1,200 families at the Liberty Street Market on Monday, with most people waiting in their cars in a line on Liberty Street that caused a traffic jam, organizers said. S.D. Patterson, the executive director of Neighborhood's Hands, said the truck bringing in the food came early, so shortly before 10 a.m., volunteers decided to start distributing the boxes of food. Families also received bottled water. Neighborhood's Hands and another group, Urban Strategies, worked together on the project, with volunteers from other groups, including Phi Beta Sigma and Alpha Beta Sigma fraternities, Prince Hall Masons and Total Concepts International. Each box held a gallon of milk, chicken, fruits and vegetables, along other dairy products, including cheese and yogurt. More than 65 volunteers helped in the effort. "It was a blessing," Patterson said. "We never expected that many people."

