1,200 families helped in Winston-Salem food giveaway Monday

It took volunteers less than three hours to distribute food to 1,200 families at the Liberty Street Market on Monday, with most people waiting in their cars in a line on Liberty Street that caused a traffic jam, organizers said. S.D. Patterson, the executive director of Neighborhood's Hands, said the truck bringing in the food came early, so shortly before 10 a.m., volunteers decided to start distributing the boxes of food. Families also received bottled water. Neighborhood's Hands and another group, Urban Strategies, worked together on the project, with volunteers from other groups, including Phi Beta Sigma and Alpha Beta Sigma fraternities, Prince Hall Masons and Total Concepts International. Each box held a gallon of milk, chicken, fruits and vegetables, along other dairy products, including cheese and yogurt. More than 65 volunteers helped in the effort. "It was a blessing," Patterson said. "We never expected that many people."