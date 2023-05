Forsyth Technical Community College conferred degrees and certificates on 1,554 students Wednesday at Joel Coliseum. President Janet N. Spriggs said the average age of the graduates is 28 with the youngest being 16 and the oldest, 73. The commencement address was given by Christy Cox Spencer, president of JKS, Inc. and co-owner of the Winston Cup Museum. Cox is 1997 graduate of Forsyth Tech.